Photo 1635
Orange Tip on Lady's Smock (Cuckoo Flower)
The orange tip butterflies are very active in the garden rigt now. This is their preferred flower but they do occasionally settle on other flowers or leaves (see
https://365project.org/susiemc/birds-and-other/2020-04-13)
19th April 2020
19th Apr 20
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
19th April 2020 1:04pm
