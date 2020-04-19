Previous
Next
Orange Tip on Lady's Smock (Cuckoo Flower) by susiemc
Photo 1635

Orange Tip on Lady's Smock (Cuckoo Flower)

The orange tip butterflies are very active in the garden rigt now. This is their preferred flower but they do occasionally settle on other flowers or leaves (see https://365project.org/susiemc/birds-and-other/2020-04-13)
19th April 2020 19th Apr 20

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
447% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise