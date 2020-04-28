Sign up
Mrs Woodpecker
Mrs Woodpecker paid us a visit. Haven't seen her for a while.
28th April 2020
28th Apr 20
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
woodpecker
,
greater spotted woodpecker
Steve
Nice one Sue, looks a little puzzled! maybe it's the size of the mesh and size of the beak that's cause for concern?
April 30th, 2020
