Photo 1639
Wren 3
The last of my three shots of the wren. After it had arranged the nesting material inside the nest it then sat on the outside of the nest admiring it's work.
3rd May 2020
3rd May 20
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Views
3
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
1st May 2020 11:43am
Privacy
Public
Tags
bird
,
nest
,
garden
,
wren
