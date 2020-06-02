Sign up
Photo 1658
Tortoiseshell on Valerian
I'm so pleased it settled on a pretty flower.
2nd June 2020
2nd Jun 20
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
flower
,
garden
,
butterfly
,
tortoiseshell
,
valerian
