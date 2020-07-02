Previous
Next
Ringlet by susiemc
Photo 1670

Ringlet

We went to hergest Croft today and there were loads of these butterflies where the grass was quite long. They weren't easy to photograph because they rarely settled. It was nice to see a butterfly that we don't get in the garden.
2nd July 2020 2nd Jul 20

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
457% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Great shot of the wings .
July 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise