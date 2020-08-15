Previous
Next
Little Grebe by susiemc
Photo 1687

Little Grebe

I always think these cute little ducks look like toys. It's their shape that makes me think that.
This one was a long way off and it was a very dull day so it's not a great photo.
15th August 2020 15th Aug 20

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
463% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Anne ❀ ace
Cute little bird, great pic.
August 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise