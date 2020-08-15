Sign up
Photo 1687
Little Grebe
I always think these cute little ducks look like toys. It's their shape that makes me think that.
This one was a long way off and it was a very dull day so it's not a great photo.
15th August 2020
15th Aug 20
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
4319
photos
73
followers
55
following
463% complete
1683
1684
1685
1686
1687
1688
1689
1690
1689
604
605
606
607
1690
608
609
Views
2
2
Comments
1
1
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
14th August 2020 11:36am
Tags
little grebe
Anne ❀
ace
Cute little bird, great pic.
August 31st, 2020
