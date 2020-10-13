Previous
The Return of The Grey Wagtail by susiemc
Photo 1693

The Return of The Grey Wagtail

This lovely little bird comes back to our pond every autumn. The first year that we were here we didn't even have a pond but it found a puddle in the garden.
13th October 2020

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
