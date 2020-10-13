Sign up
Photo 1693
The Return of The Grey Wagtail
This lovely little bird comes back to our pond every autumn. The first year that we were here we didn't even have a pond but it found a puddle in the garden.
13th October 2020
13th Oct 20
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
pond
,
grey wagtail
