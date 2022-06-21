Previous
Banded Demoisell by susiemc
Photo 1857

Banded Demoisell

The sun brought the damselflies out today. They seemed to be enjoying the pond in the garden.
21st June 2022 21st Jun 22

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
