Photo 1862
Canada Goose and Very Cute Gosling
Taken on Tarn Haws in the Lake District earlier in the summer.
18th June 2022
18th Jun 22
0
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
goose
,
canada goose
,
gosling
,
lake district
,
tarn haws
