Photo 1865
Jellyfish
I spotted this jellyfish while walking along the clifftop path in Pembrokeshire when we were there in July.
12th July 2022
12th Jul 22
2
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
9th July 2022 3:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
jellyfish
,
pembrokeshire
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Yikes ! that's a big one - super capture and clarity as it floats in the aqua blue sea !
September 8th, 2022
Sue Cooper
ace
@beryl
It must have been a big one Beryl because I was very high up on the cliffs, looking down. I’ve never seen one from that angle before, actually I’ve only ever seen jellyfish dead on the beach so this was a bit of a treat.
September 8th, 2022
