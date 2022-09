A Far Off Heron

Chris spotted this heron as we were walking along the Pembrokeshire Coast Path. The cliffs were very high at this point so the heron was a long way off. I would never have spotted it because my eyesight is quite poor. I have cataracts and I'm waiting for an appointment to have them removed. Fortunately on this occasion I had my bird spotter with me and I could easily see the heron through the long lens once I knew where to look.