Meadow Brown on Water Lily Bud by susiemc
Meadow Brown on Water Lily Bud

I was delighted when this butterfly landed on the water lily bud, this doesn't often happen. I think it's a meadow brown but I'm not sure. I'm happy to be corrected.
28th July 2022 28th Jul 22

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
