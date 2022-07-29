Previous
Peacock on Buddleia by susiemc
Photo 1865

Peacock on Buddleia

Having said yesterday that we haven't seen many butterflies in the garden this year, this morning there were lots.
29th July 2022 29th Jul 22

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
Lis Lapthorn
Beautiful capture, Sue.
July 29th, 2022  
