Photo 1865
Peacock on Buddleia
Having said yesterday that we haven't seen many butterflies in the garden this year, this morning there were lots.
29th July 2022
29th Jul 22
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
peacock
,
garden
,
butterfly
,
buddleia
Lis Lapthorn
Beautiful capture, Sue.
July 29th, 2022
