Photo 1943
Skipper
I was delighted when this little butterfly decided to settle on a pretty pink flower. I spotted it while walking through the gardens at Herstmonceux Castle
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
flower
,
butterfly
,
skipper
,
herstmonceux
