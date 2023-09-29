Sign up
Photo 1959
Heron
We've been away for a few days to Devon so I have a lot of catching up to do.
This was taken in a new nature reserve - The Otter Estuary Reserve. It's an amazing rewilding project.
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
1
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5712
photos
66
followers
53
following
536% complete
1952
1953
1954
1955
1956
1957
1958
1959
1726
1727
1728
1729
1730
1731
1959
1732
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
29th September 2023 3:03pm
Tags
bird
,
heron
,
devon
,
nature reserve
,
otter estuary
Renee Salamon
ace
He’s gorgeous and nicely set off by the foliage
October 2nd, 2023
