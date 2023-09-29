Previous
Heron by susiemc
Photo 1959

Heron

We've been away for a few days to Devon so I have a lot of catching up to do.
This was taken in a new nature reserve - The Otter Estuary Reserve. It's an amazing rewilding project.
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Renee Salamon ace
He’s gorgeous and nicely set off by the foliage
October 2nd, 2023  
