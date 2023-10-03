Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1962
Partridges
I spotted a group of partridges in the Otter Estuary Wetlands Reserve when we were in Devon a couple of weeks ago. They seemed very out of place.
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5737
photos
66
followers
53
following
538% complete
View this month »
1957
1958
1959
1960
1961
1962
1963
1964
Latest from all albums
1746
1747
1964
1748
1749
1750
1751
1752
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
29th September 2023 11:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
devon
,
partridges
,
otter estuary wetlands reserve
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well spotted in spite of been rather well camouflaged !
October 18th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh they are lovely!
October 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close