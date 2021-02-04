Sign up
Photo 1118
Anti-Social Distancing
I don’t ask for much, just give me some space.
Please keep your distance and cover your face.
Is it really too much, to be asking from you?
Just a short distance, six feet will do.
I have no desire to smell your foul breath
So don’t sneeze in my face or breathe down my neck.
Or I’ll give you a choice and leave to ponder,
Stay six foot away or end up six feet under.
-----------------------------------
Is it really wrong of me to consider my cutlass as part of my PPE
My contribution to this week's fiveplus2-6feet theme.
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
Views
4
4
Album
Stuff
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
4th February 2021 3:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cutlass
,
ppe
,
fiveplustwo-6feet
