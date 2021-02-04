Anti-Social Distancing

I don’t ask for much, just give me some space.

Please keep your distance and cover your face.



Is it really too much, to be asking from you?

Just a short distance, six feet will do.



I have no desire to smell your foul breath

So don’t sneeze in my face or breathe down my neck.



Or I’ll give you a choice and leave to ponder,

Stay six foot away or end up six feet under.



-----------------------------------

Is it really wrong of me to consider my cutlass as part of my PPE



My contribution to this week's fiveplus2-6feet theme.

