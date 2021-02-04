Previous
Anti-Social Distancing by swillinbillyflynn
Anti-Social Distancing

I don’t ask for much, just give me some space.
Please keep your distance and cover your face.

Is it really too much, to be asking from you?
Just a short distance, six feet will do.

I have no desire to smell your foul breath
So don’t sneeze in my face or breathe down my neck.

Or I’ll give you a choice and leave to ponder,
Stay six foot away or end up six feet under.

Is it really wrong of me to consider my cutlass as part of my PPE

My contribution to this week's fiveplus2-6feet theme.
@swillinbillyflynn
