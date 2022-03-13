Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1121
Post Modernist...........
You sometimes find art in the strangest places. :)
13th March 2022
13th Mar 22
2
1
1114
1115
1116
1117
1118
1119
1120
1121
430
431
432
433
434
435
1121
436
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Stuff
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
13th March 2022 11:14am
street
,
post
,
art
,
modernist
,
scenesoftheroad-42
Boxplayer
ace
Nice find. The approach to Millennium Bridge?
March 13th, 2022
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
@boxplayer
Yes indeed. Well spotted. :)
March 13th, 2022
