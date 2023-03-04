Previous
View from Pedere La Marronaia by taffy
Photo 2964

View from Pedere La Marronaia

We had such a fun cooking class, learning to make hand-rolled pasta and gnocchi, toppings for bruschetta, and tiramisu, which we then had for lunch with wine tastings. A great afternoon followed by a little photography from their vineyard grounds.
4th March 2023

Taffy

Pam Knowler ace
Fabulous detail of the vineyard - so beautiful! Sounds like a wonderful day. Such fun things you are doing on this holiday!!
March 6th, 2023  
