Photo 2964
View from Pedere La Marronaia
We had such a fun cooking class, learning to make hand-rolled pasta and gnocchi, toppings for bruschetta, and tiramisu, which we then had for lunch with wine tastings. A great afternoon followed by a little photography from their vineyard grounds.
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
1
1
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4085
photos
391
followers
164
following
812% complete
Tags
vineyard
,
panorama
,
pano
,
chianti
,
wine-tasting
,
cooking_class
Pam Knowler
ace
Fabulous detail of the vineyard - so beautiful! Sounds like a wonderful day. Such fun things you are doing on this holiday!!
March 6th, 2023
