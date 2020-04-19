Previous
Optimistic (April words challenge)
Optimistic (April words challenge)

This was a little pack of free carrot seeds from M&S. I didn't hold out much hope but thought I'd give them a go. I'm very excited!
19th April 2020

Lesley

Lesley
Babs ace
They look promising.
April 19th, 2020  
