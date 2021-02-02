Sign up
Photo 722
Get in line!
Boats and birds all lined up.
2nd February 2021
2nd Feb 21
2
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
1084
photos
85
followers
114
following
197% complete
View this month »
Latest from all albums
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
1st February 2021 11:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
Ha ha the birds look as though they are competing with the boats.
February 2nd, 2021
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and reflections.
February 2nd, 2021
