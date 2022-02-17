Sign up
Photo 1057
Book shop
One of my faves - Addyman Books, Hay on Wye. A fave because they provide a low bench to use when searching the bottom shelves. My poor old knees are so grateful.
17th February 2022
17th Feb 22
1
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2019
photos
114
followers
113
following
289% complete
1050
1051
1052
1053
1054
1055
1056
1057
1054
285
286
1055
2
520
1056
1057
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
17th February 2022 2:18pm
Tags
books
,
shop
,
hayonwye
Suzanne
ace
Brings back memories of roaming the bookshops there.
February 18th, 2022
