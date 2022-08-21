Previous
Happy birthday to me by tinley23
Photo 1232

Happy birthday to me

This fabulous birthday cake was made by my daughter-in-law’s mother. We celebrated while we were all away in the Lake District last week. The cake was yummy!
21st August 2022 21st Aug 22

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Happy Birthday Lesley - hope you have had a wonderful day while on hols in that beautiful part of the world !
August 28th, 2022  
