Photo 1310
Clinging on
A frost-resistant poppy, I think. Certainly the only flash of colour on the field.
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
14th December 2022 12:33pm
Tags
flower
frost
