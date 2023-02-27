Previous
Sloth? Bear? Meerkat? by tinley23
Sloth? Bear? Meerkat?

Now I’ve seen this in my coffee table, I can’t unsee it. It’s putting me off my cake!
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Heather
If you hadn't said, Lesley...but now that you have...yeah, it would put me off my cake, too! :)
February 27th, 2023  
Annie-Sue
bear/scoobydoo/ghost offspring!
February 27th, 2023  
Susan Wakely
I’m seeing a sloth.
February 27th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft
lol putting you off your cake :)
February 27th, 2023  
Leli
I just love the sloth in there. Reminded me of Flash in Zootopia.
February 27th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn)
LOL Whatever it is, it is cool looking.
February 27th, 2023  
