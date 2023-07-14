Previous
Ozzy by tinley23
Photo 1528

Ozzy

The Birmingham bull is now named ‘Ozzy’ following a public vote.

Ozzy is rubbish at hide-and-seek!
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
JackieR ace
Love it!!!
July 14th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Haha. It’s like playing hide and seek with a toddler.
July 14th, 2023  
