Marvellous Magnolia

My sister and I really enjoyed walking along the canal (in stages) from Wolverhampton to Birmingham, so we decided to do the same again but in a less urban landscape. We caught the train to Stratford-Upon-Avon and walked from the canal basin there (see photo) to Wilmcote, a small village recorded in the Domesday Book. It wasn’t a particularly spectacular walk, but it was pleasant and the weather was kind to us, so we enjoyed our day out.