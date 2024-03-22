Previous
Boxelder maple

We came across a tree with loads of these flowers dancing in the breeze. We’d never seen it before so I looked it up. Apparently it’s somewhat invasive and a real nuisance in some parts of the world. It really was beautiful.
Lesley

Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Susan Wakely
Interesting. Not familiar with this.
March 22nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
It looks so beautiful !
March 22nd, 2024  
Heather
A beautiful shot, Lesley, with the light and colours, and those long fringes are quite lovely! Fav
March 22nd, 2024  
