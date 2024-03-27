Sign up
Previous
Photo 1784
Bluebell
We’re dogsitting this stunning blue greyhound overnight as her owner has had to travel away for a funeral. She and Rosie have met a few times and get on really well. Bluebell is certainly making full use of Rosie’s toy basket.
27th March 2024
27th Mar 24
3
2
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
1784
Tags
greyhound
Susan Wakely
ace
Aw. I hope that Rosie is happy to share.
March 28th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Ahhh so lovely to see!
March 28th, 2024
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
I agree with Susan
@wakelys
.
March 28th, 2024
