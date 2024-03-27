Previous
Bluebell by tinley23
Bluebell

We’re dogsitting this stunning blue greyhound overnight as her owner has had to travel away for a funeral. She and Rosie have met a few times and get on really well. Bluebell is certainly making full use of Rosie’s toy basket.
Susan Wakely ace
Aw. I hope that Rosie is happy to share.
March 28th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Ahhh so lovely to see!
March 28th, 2024  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
I agree with Susan @wakelys.
March 28th, 2024  
