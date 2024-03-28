Previous
Standing in the rain, waiting for the train by tinley23
Standing in the rain, waiting for the train

Dentist first thing, then coffee plus giant cake and a mooch around Sutton Coldfield with my sister today. Wet and windy…again.
Lesley

Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Susan Wakely ace
It doesn’t look inviting out there.
March 28th, 2024  
Lesley ace
@wakelys Proper fed up of it now, Susan. I just wish it would make its mind up.
March 28th, 2024  
Babs ace
Looks as though the train is on its way so you haven't got long to wait.
March 28th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Doesn’t look like much fun!
March 28th, 2024  
Heather ace
That looks pretty miserable, Lesley, but it makes for a moody shot! (Your post dentist appointment plans sound perfect!)
March 28th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A great perspective and vintage look.
Hopefully the dentist went fast and the cake was delicious!
March 28th, 2024  
