Previous
Photo 1785
Standing in the rain, waiting for the train
Dentist first thing, then coffee plus giant cake and a mooch around Sutton Coldfield with my sister today. Wet and windy…again.
28th March 2024
28th Mar 24
6
0
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
train
railway
station
sutton
coldfield
scenesoftheroad-65
Susan Wakely
It doesn’t look inviting out there.
March 28th, 2024
Lesley
@wakelys
Proper fed up of it now, Susan. I just wish it would make its mind up.
March 28th, 2024
Babs
Looks as though the train is on its way so you haven't got long to wait.
March 28th, 2024
Carole Sandford
Doesn’t look like much fun!
March 28th, 2024
Heather
That looks pretty miserable, Lesley, but it makes for a moody shot! (Your post dentist appointment plans sound perfect!)
March 28th, 2024
Corinne C
A great perspective and vintage look.
Hopefully the dentist went fast and the cake was delicious!
March 28th, 2024
Hopefully the dentist went fast and the cake was delicious!