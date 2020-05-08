Sign up
VE day
Serenaded by our lovely neighbours during our socially distanced VE Day street party. So sweet.
8th May 2020
8th May 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
580
photos
49
followers
86
following
Views
0
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
8th May 2020 7:19pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ve
