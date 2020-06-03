Previous
Droplets by tinley23
Droplets

It has been a day of light, misty rain (mizzle). I spotted the drops on this big leaf. It looks ok unedited, but they really stand out in b&w.
Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Louise
Well done, great textures on those leaves.
June 3rd, 2020  
