Have I rubbed it all in yet, he asked. by tinley23
18 / 365

Have I rubbed it all in yet, he asked.

Yes, I answered 🙂
4th June 2020 4th Jun 20

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Photo Details

Pat Thacker
Haha it's a good job men don't wear make up!
June 11th, 2020  
