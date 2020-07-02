Sign up
38 / 365
Buddleja
Such a common, yet beautiful plant, which always seems to grow abundantly on railway embankments.
2nd July 2020
2nd Jul 20
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England.
4
Extras
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
2nd July 2020 1:12pm
Tags
buddleja
