Previous
Next
Alpaca by tinley23
40 / 365

Alpaca

or llama? Alpaca I think. They were a nice surprise to come across on my walk.
3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
I'd say alpaca because llamas are much bigger and have longer ears.
July 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise