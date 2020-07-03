Sign up
Alpaca
or llama? Alpaca I think. They were a nice surprise to come across on my walk.
3rd July 2020
3rd Jul 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Tags
alpaca
Babs
ace
I'd say alpaca because llamas are much bigger and have longer ears.
July 4th, 2020
