43 / 365
Lovely day
With a bit more wind this might have been a much better shot, but I still liked the look of these flags against the blue sky.
4th July 2020
4th Jul 20
0
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
sky
flag
clouds
