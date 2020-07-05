Sign up
Wrong side of the fence.
I came across the little family (top right) on the wrong side of the electric fence. The two lambs just barged their way through as I approached but mom was much more cautious. She did eventually make it through though.
5th July 2020
5th Jul 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Tags
fence
,
sheep
,
lamb
