Long legged beastie by tinley23
79 / 365

Long legged beastie

Frae ghoulies and ghosties
And long-leggedy beasties
And things that go bump in the night,
Good Lord, deliver us!

- a Scottish (or maybe Cornish) poem
18th August 2020 18th Aug 20

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England.
