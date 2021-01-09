Sign up
Today’s walk
A lovely 5 mile walk around the local lanes today. The weather was cold but sunny - just how I like it.
9th January 2021
9th Jan 21
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
1055
photos
82
followers
123
following
Tags
walk
,
countryside
,
scenesoftheroad-29
Cazzi
ace
Great pov. Fav!
January 9th, 2021
