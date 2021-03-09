Sign up
Unusual tree
I can’t figure out what this is, so I’ll have to investigate more. I liked its shape from underneath though.
9th March 2021
9th Mar 21
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
1240
photos
94
followers
115
following
39% complete
Views
5
5
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
28th March 2021 12:07pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
tree
