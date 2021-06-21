Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
220 / 365
Father's Day
Granddaughters decided to make Dirk cards for Fathers Day. Ivy, age 4, made the rainbow card. Orla, age 7 going on 17, drew her and Dirk playing board games, as they often do. He is saying “the best may win” and she replies “I am planning to” 😊
21st June 2021
21st Jun 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
1558
photos
108
followers
132
following
60% complete
View this month »
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
220
Latest from all albums
217
851
383
218
103
852
219
220
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
21st June 2021 1:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
written
,
june21words
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
That's so lovely. My grandchildren are so far away, and I haven't seen them since the pandemic broke out. I got digital Fathers Day cards from my daughter and stepdaughter. They both got boys named after me! I miss them!
June 21st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close