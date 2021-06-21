Previous
Father's Day by tinley23
Father's Day

Granddaughters decided to make Dirk cards for Fathers Day. Ivy, age 4, made the rainbow card. Orla, age 7 going on 17, drew her and Dirk playing board games, as they often do. He is saying “the best may win” and she replies “I am planning to” 😊
21st June 2021 21st Jun 21

Ole Kristian Valle ace
That's so lovely. My grandchildren are so far away, and I haven't seen them since the pandemic broke out. I got digital Fathers Day cards from my daughter and stepdaughter. They both got boys named after me! I miss them!
June 21st, 2021  
