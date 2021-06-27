Previous
Local fire hydrant sign by tinley23
226 / 365

Local fire hydrant sign

Top - pipe diameter in millimetres
Bottom - distance from sign in metres

I’m guessing the outer casing is original but the inner plate was replaced when we (semi)-converted to metric.
Photo Details

