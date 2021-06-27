Sign up
226 / 365
Local fire hydrant sign
Top - pipe diameter in millimetres
Bottom - distance from sign in metres
I’m guessing the outer casing is original but the inner plate was replaced when we (semi)-converted to metric.
27th June 2021
27th Jun 21
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
1569
photos
108
followers
130
following
61% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
27th June 2021 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sign
,
numbers
,
hydrant
,
june21words
