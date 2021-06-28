Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
227 / 365
The old and the new (Hong Kong 2008)
A three centre trip (HK, Kuala Lumpur, Borneo) for a special birthday. It was fabulous, and I’d love to have spent more time, especially in Hong Kong. Maybe one day…but I doubt it.
28th June 2021
28th Jun 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
1572
photos
108
followers
130
following
62% complete
View this month »
220
221
222
223
224
225
226
227
Latest from all albums
854
224
225
855
385
856
226
227
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
u700,S700
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vacation
,
kong”
,
june21words
,
“hong
Kathy A
ace
I’ve never been to Hong Kong but I have been to Kuala Lumpur and Borneo and loved both places.
June 28th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close