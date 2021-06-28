Previous
The old and the new (Hong Kong 2008) by tinley23
The old and the new (Hong Kong 2008)

A three centre trip (HK, Kuala Lumpur, Borneo) for a special birthday. It was fabulous, and I’d love to have spent more time, especially in Hong Kong. Maybe one day…but I doubt it.
28th June 2021

Lesley

@tinley23
Lesley
Kathy A ace
I’ve never been to Hong Kong but I have been to Kuala Lumpur and Borneo and loved both places.
June 28th, 2021  
