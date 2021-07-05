Previous
Lichfield Cathedral by tinley23
234 / 365

Lichfield Cathedral

A lovely spot to have a coffee and catch-up with a friend. (The little boy in the foreground was having a lovely time running about on the grass, so I kept him in.)
5th July 2021 5th Jul 21

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
I’ve heard Lichfield Cathedral is very beautiful, my aunt who recently died lived there but I never visited her at her home so missed this gem.
July 5th, 2021  
