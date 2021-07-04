Sign up
232 / 365
Laburnum leftovers
This little tree is gorgeous in flower but they don’t last long. I do like the dangling seed pods too.
4th July 2021
4th Jul 21
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
4th July 2021 11:54am
Tags
pods
,
laburnum
