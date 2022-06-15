Sign up
318 / 365
There are photos of gorgeous puppers…
…then there are photos of loony nut-jobs!
15th June 2022
15th Jun 22
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
dog
,
greyhound
Corinne C
Lol! A happy pup!
June 16th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
A contented and happy smile !!!!
June 16th, 2022
