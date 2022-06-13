Sign up
317 / 365
Tennis
Some great games today. The Romanian player in the foreground had a super-fan, who cheered her every move and waved a big placard at her. She seemed to be desperately trying to ignore him. It was very entertaining.
13th June 2022
13th Jun 22
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2210
photos
114
followers
114
following
Tags
tennis
,
edgbaston
