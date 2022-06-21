Sign up
320 / 365
The Birmingham Canal
My sister and I took a nice walk from the city centre out to Edgbaston Reservoir, which we’d never been to before. Our weekly days out are revealing all sorts of new and forgotten places around our great city.
21st June 2022
21st Jun 22
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
canal
,
birmingham
