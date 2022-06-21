Previous
The Birmingham Canal by tinley23
The Birmingham Canal

My sister and I took a nice walk from the city centre out to Edgbaston Reservoir, which we’d never been to before. Our weekly days out are revealing all sorts of new and forgotten places around our great city.
21st June 2022 21st Jun 22

