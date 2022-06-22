Previous
Wildflowers by tinley23
321 / 365

Wildflowers

This is Toadflax, apparently. A new one for me so I had to look it up.
22nd June 2022 22nd Jun 22

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Beryl Lloyd ace
The wild flowers are so pretty - if only we took the time to look !
June 23rd, 2022  
Babs ace
A new one to me too, so pretty
June 23rd, 2022  
