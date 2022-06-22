Sign up
321 / 365
Wildflowers
This is Toadflax, apparently. A new one for me so I had to look it up.
22nd June 2022
22nd Jun 22
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
wildflower
toadflax
Beryl Lloyd
ace
The wild flowers are so pretty - if only we took the time to look !
June 23rd, 2022
Babs
ace
A new one to me too, so pretty
June 23rd, 2022
