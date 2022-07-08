Sign up
331 / 365
Lit by a window
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
90% complete
View this month »
324
325
326
327
328
329
330
331
327
1186
1187
328
1188
329
330
331
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Tags
window
make-30-2022
Beryl Lloyd
Super shot for the brief ! fav
July 8th, 2022
